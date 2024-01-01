Menu
Account
Sign In
1500 Classic (5.7L) Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK), SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP.* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK , LUXURY GROUP, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP, GVWR: 6,900 LBS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, ELECTRONICS GROUP, DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

95,279 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
95,279KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 95,279 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Classic (5.7L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK), SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP.* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK , LUXURY GROUP, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP, GVWR: 6,900 LBS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, ELECTRONICS GROUP, DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Bright White Clearcoat
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
GVWR: 6 900 LBS
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) Black Powder Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM Head Tailgate Badge 4x4 Flat Black Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Goodyear Brand Tires Black...
ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: Cluster 7.0" TFT Color Display Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Regina, SK
2019 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 95,279 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Dodge Durango Citadel 27,124 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Dart AERO for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Dodge Dart AERO 68,653 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic