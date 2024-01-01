$32,970+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express * Blackout * Sub Zero *
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express * Blackout * Sub Zero *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$32,970
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 103,060 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 ClassicTradesman Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD).*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *SUB ZERO PACKAGE, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS, EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE , TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
