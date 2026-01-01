Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

142,667 KM

EXPRESS

13519343

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Used
142,667KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT1KS674766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 142,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
LED BED LIGHTING
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Add Spray-In Bedliner
BLACK SEATS
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
Stinger Yellow
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Shift
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-Year Si...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ra...
EXPRESS BLACK ACCENTS PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

