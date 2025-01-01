Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2019 RAM 2500

108,336 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle
12852179

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DLXKG683095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220-Amp Alternator

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
Spray-in bedliner
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
LED BED LIGHTING

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Centre Hub
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Tow Hooks
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 400-Watt Inverter
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH (TRUCK ONLY) -inc: Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Black Power Folding Heated Tow Mirrors LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Hands-Free Communication w/Blueto...
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Manual 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver...
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Do...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air Intake Winter Front Grille Cover To...
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Black Wheel Centre Hub Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off...
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Used 2016 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145 Lariat SuperCrew for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145 Lariat SuperCrew 100,883 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential AWD 199,775 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD High Country Crew Cab for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD High Country Crew Cab 43,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2019 RAM 2500