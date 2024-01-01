$28,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota C-HR
2019 Toyota C-HR
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
46,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN NMTKHMBX9KR085017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,700 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 114,000 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla 22,342 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 46,769 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Lexus
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2019 Toyota C-HR