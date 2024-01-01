Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota C-HR

46,700 KM

Details Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota C-HR

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota C-HR

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10865139
  2. 10865139
  3. 10865139
  4. 10865139
  5. 10865139
  6. 10865139
  7. 10865139
  8. 10865139
  9. 10865139
  10. 10865139
Contact Seller

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
46,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN NMTKHMBX9KR085017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 114,000 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Toyota Corolla 22,342 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 46,769 KM $36,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota C-HR