2019 Toyota Camry

69,253 KM

Details Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

69,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1B61HK2KU294933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Toyota Camry