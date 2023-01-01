Menu
2019 Toyota Camry

80,563 KM

Details Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

SE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

80,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9456985
  • Stock #: 226027
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK3KU765602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,563 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-XXXX

306-569-8777

