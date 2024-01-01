Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota Corolla

98,585 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,585KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE0KC166688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,585 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2024 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Toyota 4Runner 3,423 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Ford Focus SE 139,690 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Honda CR-V EX-L 20,043 KM $47,588 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla