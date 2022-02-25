$25,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2019 Toyota Corolla
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
84,115KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8354202
- Stock #: F172457
- VIN: 2T1BURHE7KC239619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F172457
- Mileage 84,115 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5