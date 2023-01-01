Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

99,429 KM

Details Features

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

LE WITH CONVIENCE PKG - HEATED SEATS

2019 Toyota Highlander

LE WITH CONVIENCE PKG - HEATED SEATS

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

99,429KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10160235
  • Stock #: 2331711
  • VIN: 5TDBZRFHXKS981924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2331711
  • Mileage 99,429 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

