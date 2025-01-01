$34,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander
LE
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,687KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDBZRFH3KS992019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 105,687 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD.
Recent Arrival! 3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Reviews:
* On most aspects of bad-weather confidence, a commanding driving position, comfort, flexibility, and space to spare, the Highlander seems to have impressed owners. Many appreciate the upscale feature content, and the automatic high-beams, and JBL stereo are commonly listed as feature favourites. Many say the standard V6 driveline offers up an ideal blend of performance punch and fuel efficiency. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
