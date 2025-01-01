Menu
AWD.

Recent Arrival! 3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD

Reviews:
 * On most aspects of bad-weather confidence, a commanding driving position, comfort, flexibility, and space to spare, the Highlander seems to have impressed owners. Many appreciate the upscale feature content, and the automatic high-beams, and JBL stereo are commonly listed as feature favourites. Many say the standard V6 driveline offers up an ideal blend of performance punch and fuel efficiency. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2019 Toyota Highlander

105,687 KM

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander

LE

12195175

2019 Toyota Highlander

LE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,687KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDBZRFH3KS992019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 105,687 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.


Recent Arrival! 3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic AWD


Reviews:
* On most aspects of bad-weather confidence, a commanding driving position, comfort, flexibility, and space to spare, the Highlander seems to have impressed owners. Many appreciate the upscale feature content, and the automatic high-beams, and JBL stereo are commonly listed as feature favourites. Many say the standard V6 driveline offers up an ideal blend of performance punch and fuel efficiency. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2019 Toyota Highlander