2019 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
2019 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 25T50B
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Highlander delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Toyota Highlander Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable Highlander today!
