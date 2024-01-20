$39,989+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2019 Toyota Highlander
EXCELLENT VALUE FACTORY WARRANTY
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,989
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9903584
- Stock #: P2542
- VIN: 5TDBZRFH1KS951520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,600 KM
Vehicle Description
7 PASSENGER LOW KM FRESH SASKATCHEWAN SAFETY Our 2019 Toyota Highlander has been through a fresh Saskatchewan Safety Inspection, Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Factory Powertrain Warranty to Jan 20 2024 or 100,000 km. The 2019 Toyota Highlander is your quintessential three-row family mover. With comfortable seating, plenty of standard safety features, a strong V6 engine and an impeccable reputation for reliability, the Highlander checks all the boxes for large families in motion. Thanks to its just-right size, the Highlander is also easy to maneuver around town and does so at near-luxury levels of quiet and comfort. The 3.5-liter V6 (295 hp, 263 lb-ft) that comes standard on all other trims is optional on the LE and pairs with an eight-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is added to the V6. LE features include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, rear privacy glass, a rearview camera, rear air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a sliding and reclining 60/40-split second-row seat, and a reclining 60/40-split third-row seat. You also get a 6.1-inch touchscreen, five USB ports (three in the front and two in the rear), Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player. Every Highlander also comes with the Toyota Safety Sense bundle that includes automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Excellent Safety Rating. Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.