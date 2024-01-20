Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

70,600 KM

Details Description Features

$39,989

+ tax & licensing
$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

EXCELLENT VALUE FACTORY WARRANTY

2019 Toyota Highlander

EXCELLENT VALUE FACTORY WARRANTY

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

70,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9903584
  Stock #: P2542
  VIN: 5TDBZRFH1KS951520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,600 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER LOW KM FRESH SASKATCHEWAN SAFETY Our 2019 Toyota Highlander has been through a fresh Saskatchewan Safety Inspection, Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Factory Powertrain Warranty to Jan 20 2024 or 100,000 km. The 2019 Toyota Highlander is your quintessential three-row family mover. With comfortable seating, plenty of standard safety features, a strong V6 engine and an impeccable reputation for reliability, the Highlander checks all the boxes for large families in motion. Thanks to its just-right size, the Highlander is also easy to maneuver around town and does so at near-luxury levels of quiet and comfort. The 3.5-liter V6 (295 hp, 263 lb-ft) that comes standard on all other trims is optional on the LE and pairs with an eight-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is added to the V6. LE features include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, rear privacy glass, a rearview camera, rear air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a sliding and reclining 60/40-split second-row seat, and a reclining 60/40-split third-row seat. You also get a 6.1-inch touchscreen, five USB ports (three in the front and two in the rear), Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player. Every Highlander also comes with the Toyota Safety Sense bundle that includes automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Excellent Safety Rating. Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

