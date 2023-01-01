$45,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
62,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10124067
- Stock #: F172860
- VIN: 2T3RWRFV0KW001113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F172860
- Mileage 62,814 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5