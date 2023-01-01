Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

62,814 KM

Details Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

62,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10124067
  • Stock #: F172860
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV0KW001113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F172860
  • Mileage 62,814 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

