Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD, Black Cloth.<br><br><br>2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 8-Speed Automatic AWD

2019 Toyota RAV4

116,112 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 11549652
  2. 11549652
  3. 11549652
  4. 11549652
  5. 11549652
  6. 11549652
  7. 11549652
  8. 11549652
  9. 11549652
  10. 11549652
  11. 11549652
Contact Seller

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,112KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV1KW075414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,112 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Black Cloth.


2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 8-Speed Automatic AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE 116,112 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma Nightshade for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Toyota Tacoma Nightshade 95,000 KM $48,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota C-HR LE for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Toyota C-HR LE 70,980 KM $31,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4