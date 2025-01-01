Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Odometer: 54,637 km <br/> Price: $33,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -One Owner <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Eco Mode, Sport Mode <br/> -Alloy Wheel <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Snow Mode, Eco Mode <br/> -Auto Start/Stop Feature <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> Financing Available Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118. <br/>

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

Used
54,637KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV9KW003037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W871
  • Mileage 54,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

