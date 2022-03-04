Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

29,786 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
LIMITED

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8635265
  • Stock #: 2260111
  • VIN: 2T3D1RFV5KW006381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,786 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

