2019 Toyota Sienna

Our Toyota Sienna has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The Sienna's stout V6 gives it the power of a comparable SUV, and its eight-speed transmission helps maximize fuel economy. The Sienna can seat up to eight passengers inside. For 2019, the Sienna also gets a tech upgrade with Amazon Alexa voice-assistant integration, as well as Apple CarPlay. automatic headlights, a wiper de-icer, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, a rearview camera, a conversation mirror, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen with Toyota's Entune interface, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, five USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, media player interface and an auxiliary audio jack. forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic headlights. LE adds roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, privacy glass, heated mirrors, a power-adjustable driver's seat, upgraded easy-clean fabric upholstery and rear sunshades.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
144,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDKZ3DC2KS016592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,500 KM

Vehicle Description

8 PASSENGER ACCIDENT FREE LEGENDARY DURABILITY



Our Toyota Sienna has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The Sienna's stout V6 gives it the power of a comparable SUV, and its eight-speed transmission helps maximize fuel economy. The Sienna can seat up to eight passengers inside. For 2019, the Sienna also gets a tech upgrade with Amazon Alexa voice-assistant integration, as well as Apple CarPlay. automatic headlights, a wiper de-icer, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, a rearview camera, a conversation mirror, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen with Toyota's Entune interface, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, five USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, media player interface and an auxiliary audio jack. forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic headlights. LE adds roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, privacy glass, heated mirrors, a power-adjustable driver's seat, upgraded easy-clean fabric upholstery and rear sunshades.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

