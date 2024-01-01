$31,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Sienna
LE 8-Passenger 8 PASSENGER LEGENDARY RELIABILITY
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,500 KM
Vehicle Description
8 PASSENGER ACCIDENT FREE LEGENDARY DURABILITY
Our Toyota Sienna has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The Sienna's stout V6 gives it the power of a comparable SUV, and its eight-speed transmission helps maximize fuel economy. The Sienna can seat up to eight passengers inside. For 2019, the Sienna also gets a tech upgrade with Amazon Alexa voice-assistant integration, as well as Apple CarPlay. automatic headlights, a wiper de-icer, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, a rearview camera, a conversation mirror, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen with Toyota's Entune interface, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, five USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, media player interface and an auxiliary audio jack. forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic headlights. LE adds roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, privacy glass, heated mirrors, a power-adjustable driver's seat, upgraded easy-clean fabric upholstery and rear sunshades.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
