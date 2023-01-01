$43,900+ tax & licensing
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline TYPE R
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
67,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10154967
- Stock #: F172905
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX1KM049967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 67,280 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5