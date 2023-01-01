Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

67,280 KM

Details Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline TYPE R

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline TYPE R

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10154967
  2. 10154967
  3. 10154967
  4. 10154967
  5. 10154967
  6. 10154967
  7. 10154967
  8. 10154967
  9. 10154967
Contact Seller

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154967
  • Stock #: F172905
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX1KM049967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,280 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2020 Lexus NX 300
 43,663 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Venza LI...
 13,685 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
36,078 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory