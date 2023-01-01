$49,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-543-5410
2020 Buick Enclave
Premium AWD **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9842408
- Stock #: X1383A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Interior Trim, Dark Galvanized / Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # X1383A
- Mileage 50,629 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy class and comfort in a Satin Steel Gray Metallic Buick Enclave. Buick introduced the Enclave at the 2006 Detroit Auto Show as the effective replacement for its aged Terraza minivan and Rendezvous crossover. A much better-looking, much more satisfying effort, the Enclave immediately earned kudos for its handsome styling. The Enclave boasts vast cargo space and It is praised for being one of the quietest vehicles available for sale. You can enjoy seating for seven passengers. It comes with . The Buick Enclave has a Gas V6 3.6L/ and 6-Speed Automatic transmission and the power up to 288 hp. Crash scores have remained excellent even as testing criteria have changed. The IIHS calls it a Top Safety Pick; the NHTSA gives it five stars overall, with a four-star rating for front and a five-star rating for side impacts. ¬Call Capital today to find out more, or come in and find out for yourself, before this deal drives away. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Regina
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.