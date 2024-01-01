$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT4
AWD Luxury 2.0T Leather Heated Seats
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Lt Plat Leatherette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,020 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Cadillac XT4 Luxury AWD with a 2.0T 4 Cylinder engine and 9-Speed Transmission equipped with Leather, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Vehicle Remote Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Driver Safety Seat Alert!P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
