2020 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
- Listing ID: 10381026
- Stock #: 23L06A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,205 KM
Vehicle Description
CorvetteStingray Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Ward's 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems. Only 2,205 Miles! Boasts 27 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Chevrolet Corvette boasts a Gas V8 6.2L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 6.2L V8 DI, HIGH-OUTPUT, Wireless Charging for devices, Wipers, front intermittent.* This Chevrolet Corvette Features the Following Options *Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 19" x 8.5" (48.3 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 11" (50.8 cm x 27.9 cm) rear 5-open-spoke Bright Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor, Trunk release, push button open, Transmission, 8-speed dual clutch, includes manual and auto modes, Traction control, all-speed, Tires, 245/35ZR19 front and 305/30ZR20 rear, blackwall, all-season, performance, Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, push button start, immobilizer and audible visual alarm.* The Votes are Counted *Ward's 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars, NACTOY 2020 North American Car of the Year.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Corvette come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
