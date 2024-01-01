$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
1LT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Blue
- Interior Colour SKY COOL GREY
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,721 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Ward's 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems. Only 2,721 Miles! This Chevrolet Corvette delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 6.2L V8 DI, HIGH-OUTPUT, 1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, Wipers, front intermittent.*This Chevrolet Corvette Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 19" x 8.5" (48.3 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 11" (50.8 cm x 27.9 cm) rear 5-open-spoke Bright Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, Traction control, all-speed, Tires, 245/35ZR19 front and 305/30ZR20 rear, blackwall, all-season, performance, Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, push button start, immobilizer and audible visual alarm, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Suspension, Corvette standard, Steering, power, magnetic rack-and-pinion, variable assist.* This Chevrolet Corvette is a Superstar! *Ward's 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems, NACTOY 2020 North American Car of the Year, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Chevrolet Corvette!
Vehicle Features
