Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems. Only 2,721 Miles! This Chevrolet Corvette delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 6.2L V8 DI, HIGH-OUTPUT, 1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, Wipers, front intermittent.*This Chevrolet Corvette Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 19 x 8.5 (48.3 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20 x 11 (50.8 cm x 27.9 cm) rear 5-open-spoke Bright Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, Traction control, all-speed, Tires, 245/35ZR19 front and 305/30ZR20 rear, blackwall, all-season, performance, Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, push button start, immobilizer and audible visual alarm, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Suspension, Corvette standard, Steering, power, magnetic rack-and-pinion, variable assist.* This Chevrolet Corvette is a Superstar! *Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems, NACTOY 2020 North American Car of the Year, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Chevrolet Corvette!

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2,721 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
2,721KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Blue
  • Interior Colour SKY COOL GREY
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,721 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Ward's 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems. Only 2,721 Miles! This Chevrolet Corvette delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 6.2L V8 DI, HIGH-OUTPUT, 1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, Wipers, front intermittent.*This Chevrolet Corvette Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 19" x 8.5" (48.3 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 11" (50.8 cm x 27.9 cm) rear 5-open-spoke Bright Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, Traction control, all-speed, Tires, 245/35ZR19 front and 305/30ZR20 rear, blackwall, all-season, performance, Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, push button start, immobilizer and audible visual alarm, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Suspension, Corvette standard, Steering, power, magnetic rack-and-pinion, variable assist.* This Chevrolet Corvette is a Superstar! *Ward's 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems, NACTOY 2020 North American Car of the Year, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Chevrolet Corvette!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L V8 DI HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2018 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Regina, SK
2018 RAM 1500 SLT 137,490 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Regina, SK
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat 19,751 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Corvette