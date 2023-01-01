2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 0 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10429068

10429068 Stock #: 23498A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 27,019 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks AM/FM Stereo Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Convenience Tow Hitch Power Outlet Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment Requires Subscription ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.