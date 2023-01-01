2020 Chevrolet Traverse

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 3 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10217454

10217454 Stock #: 43886A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat

Interior Colour Interior Trim, Jet Black/Loft Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 10,307 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Aerial View Display System Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.