Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>LOW KM ACCIDENT FREE SHARP LOOKING COLOR</strong></p> <p>Our 2020 Dodge Challenger has been through a <strong>Saskatchewan Safety Inspection and a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service and air filters. Carfax reports Accident free low km. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Factory Powertrain warranty to Feb 14 2025 additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. </strong>In this era of electrification, it might surprise you to know muscle cars are not only still a thing, but theyre better than ever. While the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang have added more handling prowess to their repertoire, the big-boned Dodge Challenger is still all about horsepower and customization. It remains the truest incarnation of the classic early 1970s muscle car. Thats not to say the Challenger isnt modern. It offers a host of advanced driver safety aids along with one of the best infotainment systems on the market. But all that modernity doesnt take anything away from its street cred. Dodge is right to be proud of the latest Challenger since it offers an unmatched combination of power, comfort and convenience. Theres nothing quite like the Challenger, and that fuels much of its appeal. 3.6-liter V6 engine (303 hp, 268 lb-ft of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. You get a decent number of standard features, including keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and Dodges Uconnect infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2020 Dodge Challenger

59,500 KM

Details Description Features

$37,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Dodge Challenger

SXT LEATHER SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
12027361

2020 Dodge Challenger

SXT LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZAG3LH121420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P3005
  • Mileage 59,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM ACCIDENT FREE SHARP LOOKING COLOR



Our 2020 Dodge Challenger has been through a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection and a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service and air filters. Carfax reports Accident free low km. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Factory Powertrain warranty to Feb 14 2025 additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. In this era of electrification, it might surprise you to know muscle cars are not only still a thing, but they're better than ever. While the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang have added more handling prowess to their repertoire, the big-boned Dodge Challenger is still all about horsepower and customization. It remains the truest incarnation of the classic early 1970s muscle car. That's not to say the Challenger isn't modern. It offers a host of advanced driver safety aids along with one of the best infotainment systems on the market. But all that modernity doesn't take anything away from its street cred. Dodge is right to be proud of the latest Challenger since it offers an unmatched combination of power, comfort and convenience. There's nothing quite like the Challenger, and that fuels much of its appeal. 3.6-liter V6 engine (303 hp, 268 lb-ft of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. You get a decent number of standard features, including keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and Dodge's Uconnect infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T LEATHER SUNROOF AWD DVD for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Dodge Journey R/T LEATHER SUNROOF AWD DVD 177,700 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Infiniti G35X Leather Sunroof AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2007 Infiniti G35X Leather Sunroof AWD 209,650 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT EXCELLENT VALUE for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT EXCELLENT VALUE 162,900 KM $11,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Challenger