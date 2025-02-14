$37,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Challenger
SXT LEATHER SUNROOF
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$37,988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P3005
- Mileage 59,500 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM ACCIDENT FREE SHARP LOOKING COLOR
Our 2020 Dodge Challenger has been through a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection and a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service and air filters. Carfax reports Accident free low km. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Factory Powertrain warranty to Feb 14 2025 additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. In this era of electrification, it might surprise you to know muscle cars are not only still a thing, but they're better than ever. While the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang have added more handling prowess to their repertoire, the big-boned Dodge Challenger is still all about horsepower and customization. It remains the truest incarnation of the classic early 1970s muscle car. That's not to say the Challenger isn't modern. It offers a host of advanced driver safety aids along with one of the best infotainment systems on the market. But all that modernity doesn't take anything away from its street cred. Dodge is right to be proud of the latest Challenger since it offers an unmatched combination of power, comfort and convenience. There's nothing quite like the Challenger, and that fuels much of its appeal. 3.6-liter V6 engine (303 hp, 268 lb-ft of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. You get a decent number of standard features, including keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and Dodge's Uconnect infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
