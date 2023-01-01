$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
- Listing ID: 10523157
- Stock #: PP2369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Destroyer Gray Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 49,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Durango GT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Dodge Durango boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" HIGH GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), POWER SUNROOF.* This Dodge Durango Features the Following Options *BLACKTOP PACKAGE , ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, DESTROYER GRAY CLEARCOAT, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon - Design 1, Valet Function, USB Host Flip, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
