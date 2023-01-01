2020 Dodge Durango

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 0 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10523157

10523157 Stock #: PP2369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Destroyer Gray Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 49,020 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD) Rear Collision Mitigation DESTROYER GRAY CLEARCOAT TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD) Requires Subscription WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" HIGH GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8.0" High Gloss Black Aluminum GT Gloss Black Badging Gloss Black Badges Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.