2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

207,105 KM

Details Description Features

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

SE WHOLESALE

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE WHOLESALE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

207,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465563
  • Stock #: W507
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9LR167093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,105 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2020 DODGE CARAVAN SXT - was a locally owned vehicle . it has no major accidents or claims. It has been presale isnpected.



The 2020 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, heated side mirrors, triple-zone manual climate control with rear air conditioning, a backup camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a second-row bench seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 6.5-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system.



This 2020 Dodge Caravan SXT also comes with the Uconnect Hands-Free Group package, which adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio, a USB port and Bluetooth connectivity. Second-row Stow 'n Go captain's chairs that fold into the floor are an optional upgrade.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

