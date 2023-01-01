$18,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$18,998
- Listing ID: 10465563
- Stock #: W507
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG9LR167093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,105 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2020 DODGE CARAVAN SXT - was a locally owned vehicle . it has no major accidents or claims. It has been presale isnpected.
The 2020 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, heated side mirrors, triple-zone manual climate control with rear air conditioning, a backup camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a second-row bench seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 6.5-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system.
This 2020 Dodge Caravan SXT also comes with the Uconnect Hands-Free Group package, which adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio, a USB port and Bluetooth connectivity. Second-row Stow 'n Go captain's chairs that fold into the floor are an optional upgrade.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
