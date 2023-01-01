2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$18,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 7 , 1 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10465563

10465563 Stock #: W507

W507 VIN: 2C4RDGBG9LR167093

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 207,105 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort rear air Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features Premium Audio Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.