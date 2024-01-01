Menu
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LOADED WITH FEATURES</strong></p> <p>Our 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan has been through a <strong>presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service, carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions, Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget.</strong> second-row Stow 'n Go seats that collapse into storage wells in the floor to make for an easy transition from people hauler to cargo hauler. triple-zone manual climate control with rear air conditioning, a backup camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a second-row bench seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 6.5-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system. Uconnect Hands-Free Group package, which adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio, a USB port and Bluetooth connectivity. Second-row Stow 'n Go captain's chairs fold into the floor . SXT adds features such as chrome exterior trim, roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, a larger floor console, and leather upholstery. Driver Convenience Group package. This upgrade adds triple-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a rear overhead console, an overhead storage bin, ambient lighting and second-row sunshades. rear entertainment system that comes with a 9-inch roof-mounted screen, a DVD player, a 115-volt power outlet, a charge-only USB port, and two sets of wireless headphones. This option also upgrades the Grand Caravan with navigation.</p>

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
148,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCG0LR161889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LOADED WITH FEATURES



Our 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan has been through a presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service, carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions, Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. second-row Stow 'n Go seats that collapse into storage wells in the floor to make for an easy transition from people hauler to cargo hauler. triple-zone manual climate control with rear air conditioning, a backup camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a second-row bench seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 6.5-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system. Uconnect Hands-Free Group package, which adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio, a USB port and Bluetooth connectivity. Second-row Stow 'n Go captain's chairs fold into the floor . SXT adds features such as chrome exterior trim, roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, a larger floor console, and leather upholstery. Driver Convenience Group package. This upgrade adds triple-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a rear overhead console, an overhead storage bin, ambient lighting and second-row sunshades. rear entertainment system that comes with a 9-inch roof-mounted screen, a DVD player, a 115-volt power outlet, a charge-only USB port, and two sets of wireless headphones. This option also upgrades the Grand Caravan with navigation.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

