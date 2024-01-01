$23,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Premium Plus LEATHER DVD NAVIGATION
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LOADED WITH FEATURES
Our 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan has been through a presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service, carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions, Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. second-row Stow 'n Go seats that collapse into storage wells in the floor to make for an easy transition from people hauler to cargo hauler. triple-zone manual climate control with rear air conditioning, a backup camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a second-row bench seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 6.5-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system. Uconnect Hands-Free Group package, which adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio, a USB port and Bluetooth connectivity. Second-row Stow 'n Go captain's chairs fold into the floor . SXT adds features such as chrome exterior trim, roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, a larger floor console, and leather upholstery. Driver Convenience Group package. This upgrade adds triple-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a rear overhead console, an overhead storage bin, ambient lighting and second-row sunshades. rear entertainment system that comes with a 9-inch roof-mounted screen, a DVD player, a 115-volt power outlet, a charge-only USB port, and two sets of wireless headphones. This option also upgrades the Grand Caravan with navigation.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
