2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

111,758 KM

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
111,758KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCG2LR200336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,758 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

