2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
111,758KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCG2LR200336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 111,758 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
