2020 Ford Edge

40,600 KM

Details Description Features

$38,998

+ tax & licensing
$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

SEL LEATHER AWD

2020 Ford Edge

SEL LEATHER AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

40,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140774
  • Stock #: P2591
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J93LBB65259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,600 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE Our 2020 ford Edge SEL has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service New Air Filters, Brand new Tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged, Full factory Powertrain warranty to Feb 24 2024 or 60,000 km , Factory Powertrain to Feb 24 2026 or 100,000 km. Additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Buyers looking for a midsize SUV that's a little nicer than the mainstream choices without a budget-busting price will find plenty to like in the 2020 Ford Edge. It's tight and controlled on the road and drives much like a sedan. The quietness of its cabin and the expansive passenger and cargo space are impressive, and it has one of the roomiest interiors in its class. The Sync 3 infotainment system, which is standard across the lineup, is one of the better tech interfaces on the market, especially when you take advantage of its voice controls. For 2020, however, the Edge finally ditches the CD player. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included on all trims. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 275 lb-ft of torque) and it's paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with All-wheel drive.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

