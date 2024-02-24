$38,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2020 Ford Edge
SEL LEATHER AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10140774
- Stock #: P2591
- VIN: 2FMPK4J93LBB65259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,600 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE Our 2020 ford Edge SEL has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service New Air Filters, Brand new Tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged, Full factory Powertrain warranty to Feb 24 2024 or 60,000 km , Factory Powertrain to Feb 24 2026 or 100,000 km. Additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Buyers looking for a midsize SUV that's a little nicer than the mainstream choices without a budget-busting price will find plenty to like in the 2020 Ford Edge. It's tight and controlled on the road and drives much like a sedan. The quietness of its cabin and the expansive passenger and cargo space are impressive, and it has one of the roomiest interiors in its class. The Sync 3 infotainment system, which is standard across the lineup, is one of the better tech interfaces on the market, especially when you take advantage of its voice controls. For 2020, however, the Edge finally ditches the CD player. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included on all trims. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 275 lb-ft of torque) and it's paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with All-wheel drive.
