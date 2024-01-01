2020 Ford Edge

Menu
38,370 KM

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

38,370KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # Y983A
  • Mileage 38,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for something that catches the eye? This RED Ford Edge features a AWD Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine. The design is cool and stylish from the Edges bold front grille to its smooth lines and aerodynamic shape. The interior is spacious with seating for five and rear folding seats. Available SYNC technology with MyFord Touch allows this vehicle to understand 10,000 voice commands as well as control your media, phone, navigation and vehicles climate. Equipped with dual exhaust, keyless entry, tinted windows, six standard airbags and the Safety Canopy System with side-curtain airbags. With use of independent suspension, this SUV offers excellent driving manners, whether on country roads, rough city streets or highways. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

