2020 Ford Escape SE AWD includes:Odometer: 123,579km <br/> Price: $20,990+taxes <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> -Navigation <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup Camera <br/> -Auto Start/ Stop <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Tow hitch <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2020 Ford Escape