Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

23,643 KM

Details

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

TITANIUM HYBRID AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

TITANIUM HYBRID AWD

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

  1. 8971315
  2. 8971315
  3. 8971315
  4. 8971315
  5. 8971315
  6. 8971315
  7. 8971315
  8. 8971315
  9. 8971315
  10. 8971315
  11. 8971315
  12. 8971315
  13. 8971315
  14. 8971315
  15. 8971315
  16. 8971315
  17. 8971315
  18. 8971315
  19. 8971315
  20. 8971315
  21. 8971315
  22. 8971315
  23. 8971315
Contact Seller

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

23,643KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8971315
  • Stock #: A41404T
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DZ8LUA41404

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,643 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bennett Dunlop Ford

2021 Ford F-150 Limi...
 12,180 KM
$92,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer L...
 72,078 KM
$42,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-350 Limi...
 27,686 KM
$100,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

Call Dealer

306-522-XXXX

(click to show)

306-522-6612

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory