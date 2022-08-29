Menu
2020 Ford Escape

74,960 KM

Details Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
SEL

Location

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

74,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9186610
  • Stock #: 227068
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H62LUA42208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,960 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

