2020 Ford Explorer

$39,929 + taxes & licensing
8 0 , 4 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10542333

10542333 Stock #: Y1078A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # Y1078A

Mileage 80,462 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Floor mats Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD) Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

