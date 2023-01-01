$44,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
Platinum
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
306-522-6612
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A65236T
- Mileage 66,593 KM
Vehicle Description
Great shape, well-maintained 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum with no accident history and ready to shine in your driveway. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this beautiful Family SUV Today!
Key Features:
360-Degree Camera
Auto High Beams
Hands-Free Liftgate with Foot Activation
Power Moonroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
B&O Audio System
Leather Seats
Heated / Cooled Front Seats
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Active Park Assist
BLIS with cross-traffic
FORDPASS Connect
Hill Start Assist
Lane Keeping System
Pre-Collision Assist with AEB
Remote Vehicle Start
Voice-Activated Navigation
And More
After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.
Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.
