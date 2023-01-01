Menu
Great shape, well-maintained 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum with no accident history and ready to shine in your driveway. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this beautiful Family SUV Today! Key Features: 360-Degree Camera Auto High Beams Hands-Free Liftgate with Foot Activation Power Moonroof Rain Sensing Wipers B&O Audio System Leather Seats Heated / Cooled Front Seats Heated 2nd Row Seats Heated Steering Wheel Active Park Assist BLIS with cross-traffic FORDPASS Connect Hill Start Assist Lane Keeping System Pre-Collision Assist with AEB Remote Vehicle Start Voice-Activated Navigation And More After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo. Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

2020 Ford Explorer

66,593 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

VIN 1FM5K8HC5LGA65236

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A65236T
  • Mileage 66,593 KM

Great shape, well-maintained 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum with no accident history and ready to shine in your driveway. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this beautiful Family SUV Today!

360-Degree Camera
Auto High Beams
Hands-Free Liftgate with Foot Activation
Power Moonroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
B&O Audio System
Leather Seats
Heated / Cooled Front Seats
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Active Park Assist
BLIS with cross-traffic
FORDPASS Connect
Hill Start Assist
Lane Keeping System
Pre-Collision Assist with AEB
Remote Vehicle Start
Voice-Activated Navigation
And More

After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

