$24,890+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$24,890
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,000KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH4LGD02318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Your Next Vehicle is Just One Click Away! B-1575 Park Street, Regina | Fast, Friendly, No-Pressure Buying
Get Approved in Minutes Apply Online Now
Free CARFAX + Warranty Options on Every Vehicle
Yes, We Take Trade-Ins Even If Youre Not Buying!
Doorstep Delivery Available Across SK & Beyond
Got Questions? Text Us Now (306) 502-4322
Prefer to call? Were ready to help, no pushy sales talk.
View All Inventory & Get Pre-Approved
ZED AUTO INC is trusted by hundreds of Regina drivers for certified, inspected vehicles at the best value.
Well work with any credit situation and help you get driving today.
Transparent pricing no hidden fees (just add tax + $699 doc fee)
Vehicles move fast message us to hold one today
Dealer License #400141
Get Approved in Minutes Apply Online Now
Free CARFAX + Warranty Options on Every Vehicle
Yes, We Take Trade-Ins Even If Youre Not Buying!
Doorstep Delivery Available Across SK & Beyond
Got Questions? Text Us Now (306) 502-4322
Prefer to call? Were ready to help, no pushy sales talk.
View All Inventory & Get Pre-Approved
ZED AUTO INC is trusted by hundreds of Regina drivers for certified, inspected vehicles at the best value.
Well work with any credit situation and help you get driving today.
Transparent pricing no hidden fees (just add tax + $699 doc fee)
Vehicles move fast message us to hold one today
Dealer License #400141
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zed Auto
2018 Toyota Camry XSE 177,234 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Highlander 4WD (7 Passenger) 147,029 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra SV 103,060 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Email Zed Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
Call Dealer
306-502-XXXX(click to show)
$24,890
+ taxes & licensing>
Zed Auto
306-502-4322
2020 Ford Explorer