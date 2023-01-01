$47,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$47,900
+ taxes & licensing
23,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E58LKE98956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 23,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
