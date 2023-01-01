Menu
Excellent 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 4X4 Super Crew equipped with Lariat Sport Package, FX4 Off-Road Package and Trailer Tow Package. Reconditioned and ready for a new adventure. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this beautiful Truck Today! Key Features: Auto High Beams BLIS® BOXLINK Cargo Management System Pick-Up Box LED Lighting Remote Release Tailgate Power Adjustable Pedals with Memory Auto Start/Stop FORDPASS Connect Lane Keeping System Pre-Collision Assist with AEB Rear View Camera Remote Vehicle Start B&O Sound System Voice-Activated Navigation Leather Seats Heated / Cooled Front Seats Heated 2nd Row Seats Heated Steering Wheel Tailgate Step Integrated Trailer Brake Controller And More After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo. Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

2020 Ford F-150

53,400 KM

Details Description

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,400KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP1LKF06591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

2020 Ford F-150