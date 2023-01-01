$49,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
306-522-6612
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 4X4 Super Crew equipped with Lariat Sport Package, FX4 Off-Road Package and Trailer Tow Package. Reconditioned and ready for a new adventure. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this beautiful Truck Today!
Key Features:
Auto High Beams
BLIS®
BOXLINK Cargo Management System
Pick-Up Box LED Lighting
Remote Release Tailgate
Power Adjustable Pedals with Memory
Auto Start/Stop
FORDPASS Connect
Lane Keeping System
Pre-Collision Assist with AEB
Rear View Camera
Remote Vehicle Start
B&O Sound System
Voice-Activated Navigation
Leather Seats
Heated / Cooled Front Seats
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Tailgate Step
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
And More
After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.
Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.
