Key Features: 2.7L V6 Ecoboost 20 Wheels 3.55 Locking Rear Axle Tailgate Step Sport Package After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo. Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

2020 Ford F-150

91,396 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT | 302A SPORT | 2.7 ECOBOOST

12652425

2020 Ford F-150

XLT | 302A SPORT | 2.7 ECOBOOST

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,396KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP1LKF06493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F06493T
  • Mileage 91,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

2020 Ford F-150