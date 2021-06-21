$52,915 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 6 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7396379

7396379 Stock #: W234A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,639 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Interior Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.