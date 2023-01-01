Menu
2020 Ford F-150

101,962 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/Lariat SuperCab

2020 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/Lariat SuperCab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,962KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9486993
  • Stock #: 42850A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42850A
  • Mileage 101,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tow Hooks
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
Front collision mitigation

