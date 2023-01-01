2020 Ford F-350

$52,911 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 3 5 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10473285

10473285 Stock #: 93264A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,351 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Interior Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (E85) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.