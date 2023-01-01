Menu
2020 Ford F-350

43,351 KM

Details

$52,911

+ tax & licensing
$52,911

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

XL SuperCrew **6.2L Gas, Flat Deck, XL Decor Package, Sync 3**

2020 Ford F-350

XL SuperCrew **6.2L Gas, Flat Deck, XL Decor Package, Sync 3**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$52,911

+ taxes & licensing

43,351KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10473285
  • Stock #: 93264A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (E85) (STD)

