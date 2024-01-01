Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner, Local Trade, 6.2L Gas, XLT Value PackageCheck out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2020 Ford F-350

172,850 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XLT Super Crew **One Owner, Local Trade, 6.2L Gas, XLT Value Package**

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XLT Super Crew **One Owner, Local Trade, 6.2L Gas, XLT Value Package**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

  1. 10904957
  2. 10904957
  3. 10904957
  4. 10904957
  5. 10904957
  6. 10904957
  7. 10904957
  8. 10904957
  9. 10904957
  10. 10904957
  11. 10904957
Contact Seller

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
172,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 172,850 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Local Trade, 6.2L Gas, XLT Value PackageCheck out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (E85) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD **New Arrival** 121,316 KM $22,595 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT Super Crew **One Owner, Local Trade, 6.2L Gas, XLT Value Package** for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT Super Crew **One Owner, Local Trade, 6.2L Gas, XLT Value Package** 172,850 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD **Local Trade, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, 3rd Row, 3.5L** for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD **Local Trade, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, 3rd Row, 3.5L** 91,177 KM $18,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-350