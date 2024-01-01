$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Diesel 2 SuperCrew **New Arrival**
2020 Ford F-350
Diesel 2 SuperCrew **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # B727A
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
DEAL PENDINGCheck out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Regina
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Ford Regina
Capital Ford Regina
Primary
Call Dealer
306-543-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-543-5410