Looking for towing power and a truck that packs a punch? This BLACK Ford Super Duty pickups offer a pair of stout engines and can tow bumper-pull trailers that weigh up to 18,500 pounds or 24,700 with a fifth-wheel setup. The tough exterior is backed up by a cab that is attractive, functional and comfortable. The Super Duty Lariat adds polished aluminum 17-inch wheels for F-350 dually and bright 18-inch aluminum, heated leather power front seats with console, dual-zone climate control, power-adjust pedals, rear camera, SYNC MyFord Touch, leather-wrapped wheel, wood grain trim, power fold-and-telescoping tow mirrors, illuminated visor mirrors, privacy glass, keypad door entry, 110-volt outlet and a powered sliding rear window with defrost.

2020 Ford F-350

95,842 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350

Diesel LARIAT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

2020 Ford F-350

Diesel LARIAT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,842KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BT2LEE54493

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # B1382A
  • Mileage 95,842 KM

Looking for towing power and a truck that packs a punch? This BLACK Ford Super Duty pickups offer a pair of stout engines and can tow bumper-pull trailers that weigh up to 18,500 pounds or 24,700 with a fifth-wheel setup. The tough exterior is backed up by a cab that is attractive, functional and comfortable. The Super Duty Lariat adds polished aluminum 17-inch wheels for F-350 dually and bright 18-inch aluminum, heated leather power front seats with console, dual-zone climate control, power-adjust pedals, rear camera, SYNC MyFord Touch, leather-wrapped wheel, wood grain trim, power fold-and-telescoping tow mirrors, illuminated visor mirrors, privacy glass, keypad door entry, 110-volt outlet and a powered sliding rear window with defrost. Choose a truck you can trust! Come in today to speak to a Capital Product Specialist about making this baby yours! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 397 Amp Alternator Rapid-Heat Sup...
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

2020 Ford F-350