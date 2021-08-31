Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-350

16,105 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

Diesel SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-350

Diesel SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7750323
  • Stock #: W395A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287DEAL PENDING

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Four Wheel Drive
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 397 Amp Alternator Rapid-Heat Sup...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 70,554 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 99,432 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 Supe...
 60,868 KM
$41,911 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-526-XXXX

(click to show)

306-526-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory