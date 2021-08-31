2020 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 1 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7750323

7750323 Stock #: W395A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,105 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Interior Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics Keyless Start Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 397 Amp Alternator Rapid-Heat Sup...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.