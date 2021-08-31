Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-350

13,523 KM

Details Description Features

$99,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$99,900

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

Diesel SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-350

Diesel SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

Contact Seller

$99,900

+ taxes & licensing

13,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7992234
  • Stock #: 91059A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,523 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford F-350SD White Platinum 4WD.Recent Arrival!Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel 10-Speed Automatic 4WDOdometer is 33198 kilometers below market average!Capital Ford offers Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicles and fully inspected and reconditioned vehicles. We're proudly Canada's largest Pre-Owned Ford Dealership and offer a no-pressure, non-commission purchasing experience for your used vehicle search. If you're interested in an used (previously loved) car, truck or SUV, you're in the right place! Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips! Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. DEALER LICENSE #307287.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Automatic Headlights
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 397 Amp Alternator Rapid-Heat Sup...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2019 Ford Explorer L...
 45,855 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee T...
 4,327 KM
$45,915 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 206,835 KM
$15,715 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-526-XXXX

(click to show)

306-526-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory