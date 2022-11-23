$71,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Diesel XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
89,682KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9430203
- Stock #: 91521A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 89,682 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 397 Amp Alternator Rapid-Heat Sup...
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7