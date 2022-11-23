2020 Ford F-350

$71,900 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 6 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9430203

9430203 Stock #: 91521A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 89,682 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 397 Amp Alternator Rapid-Heat Sup... Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.